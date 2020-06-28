Air Peace Flight Departs UK With 315 Nigerian Evacuees

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal government has stated that it is conveying about 315 Nigerians who were stranded in the United Kingdom due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

This was announced in the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Twitter handle , stating that the flight departed Heathrow Airport, London at about 5pm local time.

NIDCOM tweeted: “Airpeace flight conveying another batch of 315 Nigerians departs Heathrow Airport, London today.

“The flight is expected to depart at about 10:30 am and is expected to arrive in Nigeria at about 5 pm local time today Sunday 28th, June 2020.” The tweet reads.