W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Air Peace Flight Departs UK With 315 Nigerian Evacuees

Posted by African News, Business, Featured, Latest News Sunday, June 28th, 2020

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal government has stated that it is conveying about 315 Nigerians who were stranded in the United Kingdom due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

This was announced in the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM),  Twitter handle , stating that the flight departed Heathrow Airport, London at about 5pm local time.

NIDCOM tweeted: “Airpeace flight conveying another batch of 315 Nigerians departs Heathrow Airport, London today.

“The flight is expected to depart at about 10:30 am and is expected to arrive in Nigeria at about 5 pm local time today Sunday 28th, June 2020.” The tweet reads.

Related Posts

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=53243

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

advertisement

Classified Adverts