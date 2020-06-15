Airport Reopening: FAAN Asks Passengers to Arrive 3hrs Before Flights

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As plans geared up for the resumption of commercial flights in the country, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has advised passengers to arrive at airports at least three hours before flight time.

The agency made this known on Monday through Twitter as it said that early arrival would facilitate efficient checks and screening before boarding.

It writes: “COVID-19 Flight Resumption Protocol for Passengers: You are advised to arrive at the airport three hours before your flight due to the new COVID-19 safety checks.”

It also urged travelers to maintain two meters distance from each other and it pointed out that without the use of masks, no one will gain entrance into the airport premises.