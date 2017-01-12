Airport Shutdown: Senate Postpones meeting with Ministers, other Stakeholders till next Tuesday

By Abdul Gaffar Bello, Abuja

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has shifted its much publicized meeting with the Minister of State of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika and others over the planned closure of Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, till next week Tuesday.

The closure is to be effective from March 6, 2017.

The decision for the Minister’s appearance before the Senate’s committee on Aviation followed a motion moved by Senator Hope Uzodima (PDP Imo West).

AFRICAN EXAMINER recalled that Senator Uzodinma in a motion titled; “The Planned Closure of Abuja Airport”, argued that a six weeks outright closure of a major and the only Airport in the Nation’s Federal Capital can trigger untold hardship on international and local air travelers and consequently dent the nation’s image.

The Senate committee has also extended its invitation to other key stakeholders such as the Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi; his Power, Works and Housing counterpart, Mr. Babatunde Fashola; FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar and heads of Aviation agencies.

