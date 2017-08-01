Akeredolu Sends 18 Commissioner-Nominees to Ondo Assembly For Confirmation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ondo State Governor Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has sent 18 Commissioner Nominees, including the son of a former Governor, late Chief Segun Agagu to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Segun Ajiboye disclosed this in a statement he issued Tuesday, in Akure the State capital.

Ajiboye’s statement read,”in accordance with section 192 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has forwarded a list of 18 names of commissioner nominees to the speaker of the state House of Assembly for confirmation”.

The Nominees according to the statement include: Mr. Toafiq Abdulsalam; Rasheed Badmus; Solagbade Amodeni; Adegboyega Adefarati; Saka Yusuf Ogunleye; and Mrs. Omowumi Olatunji-Edet; Mr Donald Ojogo; Yemi Olowolabi; Dr. Wahab Adegbenr; Funso Esan; Wale Akinterinwa and Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan.

Other Nominees are: Alhaji Olurimisi Ismaila; Femi Agagu; (former Governor’s son); Prof. Bayonle Ademodi; Lola Fagbemi; Timilehin Adelegbe as well as Mr. Kola Olawoye.

