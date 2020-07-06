Akeredolu Tests Negative For COVID-19; Appoints New SSG

By Niyi Adeyi, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely a week after the public confirmation, the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has tested negative for COVID-19.

Akeredolu disclosed this Monday in a weekly press briefing on the State of the pandemic in the South West State.

He disclosed that doctors confirmed his negative status after he was tested twice.

Meanwhile, the Governor has announced the appointment of Temitayo Oluwatuyi as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This followed the resignation earlier Monday, the former State Scribe, Ifedayo Abegunde.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, Akeredolu posted:

“Today, I announced the appointment of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi “Tukana” as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to resume immediately following the resignation of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde’’.

The Governor announced that Oluwatuyi’s appointment was with immediate effect.