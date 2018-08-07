Akpabio: Dep Governor, All 27 State Legislators Pledge Loyalty to Gov Emmanuel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – All 27 members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly have pledged their loyalty to Governor Udom Emmanuel rubbishing suggestions that they were going defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC along with the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The support of the lawmakers came with the pledge of loyalty by the deputy governor, Pa Moses Ekpo who denied reports that he was going with Akpabio to the APC.

The lawmakers led by the speaker of the assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke made the pledge when they paid a solidarity visit to Governor Emmanuel at the Government House, Uyo on Monday evening.

According to him “we came here today, to show our support and solidarity to His Excellency the governor and to show that that support is based on the superlative performance that he has been able to put on ground for Akwa Ibom people.”

Luke further said “we came with the understanding that we were elected by Akwa Ibom people on the platform of the PDP and then the Leader of the party, the governor of the state has done well for the people of the state.”

In his words “ Yes, we agree as a house of Assembly that this is a turbulent times but just like if you are in a flight and there is a turbulence mid-air, you don’t jump out of the flight rather, you pray for normalcy and peace to return.”

“As a state, we understand turbulent times politically for us but we know we stand sure on the promises of God, sure on the strength of God and sure on the leadership responsibility that has been bestowed on Governor Emmanuel,” he said adding “we have come here to show our 100% support to him so that at a time like this he is not distracted from delivering democratic dividends to Akwa Ibom people.”

Continuing, he said “we were not elected as governor or members of the Assembly for personal interest but to cater for the well being of the people and primarily to ensure that there is security of lives and property which can be achieved only in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility”.

Responding, Governor Emmanuel said the government would remain focused and would not be distracted.

“This is God’s own state, and we reinstate and reaffirm our faith in God and in him alone but as humans, I think we have done everything, according to the scriptures to stand and we believe we will stand firm. Let the whole world know we are PDP and PDP we shall be”, Emmanuel enthused.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of the state, Pa. Moses Ekpo who like the speaker was a close associate of Akpabio has also vowed not to go with the former governor to the APC.

Removing himself from any movement to the APC with the governor, Ekpo in a statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Ekikere Umoh said:

‘’The attention of the Office of the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State has been drawn to certain rumours and misrepresentations in a section of the media to the effect that the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Moses F. Ekpo, MFR, has resigned from office.

‘’The reports, particularly from the online community, further make allusions to the effect that the Deputy Governor has also defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.’’

Denouncing the report as ‘’nothing but a poorly concocted piece of a malicious hatchet job and a pack of lies, and should be appropriately ignored.’’

‘’It is instructive to note that currently, His Excellency, the Deputy Governor is representing the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel as Special Guest of Honour at the 2018 International Convention of Ati Annang holding in New York, United States of America, and is yet to return to the state’’, the statement said.

‘’In his reaction to the rumour from New York on the phone today, the Deputy Governor said “I have not resigned. I have no reason whatsoever to resign or jump ship from a government that is both responsive and performing optimally while giving practical meaning to democratic dividends for the people of Akwa Ibom. I cannot, and will not jump ship.”

‘’To that extent, he has called on Akwa Ibom people, both at home and in the Diaspora, as well as the PDP family in the state to remain resolute and committed to supporting the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, to take Akwa Ibom to the next level.’’

Please follow and like us: