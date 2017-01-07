Akufo-Addo Pledges to Shield Ghana’s Treasury from Corruption

ACCRA, GHANA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The newly sworn-in Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised to protect the public treasury and ensure value for money on all projects executed by his administration.

The new President made the pledge Saturday in Accra in his inaugural speech.

Akufo-Addo insisted that the mandate of his leadership was to serve, asking Ghanaians not to expect anything less from him.

While quoting his mentor – a former President Kofi Abrefia Busia, President Akufo-Addo charged Ghanaians to consider politics as nothing else, but an avenue to serve humanities.

”Our success or failure should be judged by the quality of knowledge of the ordinary man and the standard of living he enjoys” Akufo-Addo restated.

The swearing-in of Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bewumia was conducted by Ghana’s Chief Justice, Theodora Wood, amidst the enthusiastic supporters of the New Patriotic Party who thronged the Black Star Square the venue of the inauguration.

Many heads of state from and around Africa, including Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and his Cote d’Ivoire counterpart, Alassane Ouattara witnessed the historic handover from the outgoing leader Mr. John Mahama.

