Akwa Ibom Shuts Down Christ Embassy Church Over COVID-19 Violation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Akwa Ibom State Government has sealed off a Christ Embassy church outlet in Uyo, the state capital, over alleged flouting of guidelines for reopening of churches.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, announced the closure in a statement issued Sunday.

Ekuwem expressed shock over the action of the pastors and congregation who allegedly attacked members of the state COVID-19 monitoring team.

“Today, Sunday 21 June, 2020, the Akwa Ibom State Government and the Christian Association of Nigeria Monitoring Team, while on a routine compliance/inspection visit to Christ Embassy Church, Nung Akpa Ime branch off Nsikak Eduok Avenue to enforce the guidelines and protocols adopted to prevent the community spread of the dreaded COVID-19, were obstructed, attacked and brutalized by the pastors and some members of the church.

“In response to this act of lawlessness by the church and in order to avoid the risk of community transmission of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom State, the Christ Embassy Church building and premises are hereby sealed with immediate effect till further notice.

The Federal Government (FG) had Monday June 1, 2020 lifted the restriction ban on churches and mosques in the country.

The action was necessitated by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic