Algeria Expands Curfew to Slow Coronavirus Spread

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Algeria on Friday expanded a partial curfew to nine provinces where further coronavirus infections had been recorded as the country battles to curb the outbreak.

Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad instructed that the night-time curfew be enforced in the provinces.

The measure will be in place from 7p.m to 7a.m (1800-0600 GMT), effect from Saturday.

Earlier, authorities imposed a night-time curfew in the capital Algiers and put the nearby province of Blinda on lockdown in efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, the Algerian Health Ministry announced 65 further coronavirus cases, raising the country’s tally to 367 infections.

Algeria has reported a total of 25 deaths, including nine in Blida, due to the Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Authorities have already suspended public transport and shut down restaurants and cafes as part of measures to prevent further infections.(/NAN)