All Issues Against Abuja Centenary City Have Now Been Resolved –NEPZA Boss

Photo: NEPZA MD, Emmanuel Jime unveils the Abuja Centenary City master plan

…As Investors Begin Work on Site

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – All political Issues and hiccups that have hampered the smooth progress of the massive Abuja Centenary city project have now been resolved, the Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, NEPZA, Hon. Emmanuel JIme has said.

Speaking on Wednesday during the presentation of the masterplan, Jime explained that having worked with relevant government agencies to resolve all matters, the project can now take a leap disclosing also that a report on the planned city has already been sent to the president.

According to him, when ready the mega city will be best zone after Dubai providing different types of jobs for Nigerians and world class infrastructures even as he said that the project will attract huge Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and halt capital flights.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the Centenary City, Dr. Odenigwe Ike Michaels disclosed that the sum of N1.23billion have been paid in compensation which he said should put the issues of agitation by the inhabitants of the area to rest noting also that the presence of two traditional leaders of the area at the event shows the resolution of the matters.

He insisted that the mega city is for everyone both rich and poor stating that when completed it is where different class of people would crave to be because of its top notch facilities and infrastructures.

Dr Ike Michael also noted that instead of rich Nigerians going abroad to seek medical treatments, the world class hospitals that would be built in the centenary city would take care of their medical needs thereby curtailing medical tourism abroad which is common among Nigerian political class.

Also speaking, a local investor, Alhassan Dantata disclosed that in few weeks he will mobilise resources to site to begin work on the “Buhari Towers”, a gigantic affordable high rise apartment building for government officials and others.

Jaimal Shergill, Executive Director of Front Range, a Dubai based Investor, in his presentation of the masterplan, explained that the centenary city would have a central business district, a financial center, a museum and cultural center, world-class hotels, business and technology parks, residential districts, golf courses, industry centers, sports and leisure facilities and community amenities.

Please follow and like us: