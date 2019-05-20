Alleged Card Fraud: Naira Marley Pleads Not Guilty to EFCC Charge

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley has pleaded not guilty to allegation of credit card fraud levelled against him.

The young singer made the plea when he was arraigned before the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Naira Marley was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 11- counts of the offence.

After pleading not guilty before Justice Nicolas Oweibo, the trial was adjourned while hearing for the bail application was also fixed for May 30.

Justice Oweibo subsequently ordered the musician to be remanded in prison custody until his bail application is determined.

If found guilty, Naira Marley risks seven years in accordance with Section 33 (2) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

The charge, numbered FHC/L/178C/19 was filed last Wednesday.

Some of the credit cards, according to the EFCC, bore Nicole Louise Malyon, and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

The alleged crimes were in contravention of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act.

The EFCC charge read in part: “That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 11th day of December 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to use Access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.

“That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 10th day of May 2019, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud possessed counterfeit card 4921819410257431 issued to Timea FedorneTatar and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33(9) of Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.”

It would be recalled that the singer, was detained Friday, May 10. He has been embroiled in controversy for over praising internet fraudsters, otherwise refrred to as Yahoo boys, in his songs and on some of his social media handles.

He was arrested alongside Zlatan Ibile. He was released last Wednesday. His band members apprehended with him were: Tiamiu Kayode, Adewunmi Moses and Abubakar Musa. They have since been released.

