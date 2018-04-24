W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Alleged Firearm Case: Police Arrest Melaye

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, April 24th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria police have reportedly arrested controversial Senator Dino Melaye.

A special detachment of the anti-riot policemen had laid siege at Melaye’s Shanga, Maitama Abuja residence and its surrounding since Monday after the arrest drama at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

It was gathered that the embattled Kogi West Lawmaker was taken to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad facility where he would be grilled for allegedly arming some suspected thugs to disrupt Kogi State.

Melaye, according to the Police is being sought for having refused to honour the previous series of summons sent to him in March.

Earlier Tuesday, Senator Melaye boasted in a post on his twitter handle that he would make himself available to the Police authority.

 

 

