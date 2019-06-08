Alleged N3.4bn Misappropriation: Ganduje, Sanusi Reconciled

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen with Agency Report

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The crisis between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi ll has finally been resolved.

This followed a reconciliatory meeting brokered between the two in Abuja by the Kano-born business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Chairman of the Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The development was contained in a statement issued Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ganduje, Mr Abba Anwar.

Anwar confirmed that after the meeting, the duo exchanged pleasantries with each other in Abuja Friday.

“As the two leaders met, they congratulated each other on the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast and the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

“Both leaders spoke and urged all Muslims to continue with the good teachings and spirit of the fasting period of the month of Ramadan.

“Emir Sanusi seized the opportunity to congratulate Governor Ganduje on his second term in office. He also wished the Governor a successful tenure in office.”

“For a healthier relationship between the two institutions of government and Kano Emirate Council, the dialogues will continue’’ the statement indicated.

Meanwhile, Kano residents have hailed the reconciliation between the Governor and Emir Sanusi II.

Some residents, who spoke with the NAN Saturday in Kano, expressed satisfaction and appreciation with the reconciliation.

According to some of them, the settlement is in the best interest of peace in the state and the nation.

Dr Abba Ahmed, a retired civil servant in the state, said the reconciliation provided much relief to many residents.

“I have been tensed since the issue started, especially that I live close to the Emirate where people have developed a high sentiment over the situation.”

He explained that the situation was one of the few bad things that could happen to Kano, thus commended Dangote’s committee for the action.

Another civil servant, Malam Nura Muhammad, said the understanding was timely as it would save the whole of Northern Nigeria a lot of trouble.

“Kano has indeed become a centre for democracy not only in the North but in the whole country and many states look up to it for new political strategies.

“It’s also a hub for traditional influence where the Emirate plays a vital role in global affairs, while the Emir himself has attracted global attention, ” he said.

Malam Muhammad Ahmad, a businessman, said the reconciliation has saved Kano from shame because of so many uncertainties that could arise if the whole process had continued.

He therefore urged residents to keep praying for more peace in the state and the country at large and avoid developing sentiments and enmities on political issues.

It would be recalled that the Kano State government Thursday issued a query to the Emir of Kano over alleged misappropriation of N3.4billion by the Emirate Council. It gave Emir Sanusi 48 hours ultimatum to respond to the questioning.

While the crisis lasted, the state government had created four emirates out of Kano to rival Sanusi II.

Please follow and like us: