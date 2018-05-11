Alumni Body Pledges Partnership with MAPOLY on Human Capital Development

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As one of the practical steps towards resolving the recurrent unemployment crisis in the country, the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA) has expressed its willingness to partner with its alma mater on developing human capital potential – of the institution’s graduates so as to make them employable.

MAPAMA National President Mr. Taofik Salako announced this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital at a Career and Graduate Employability Seminar put together by the Education Foundation – MAPEF of the organization.

Salako explained that the alumni body commenced its employability project with the seminar, in a quest to address employability and employment problems among the graduates.

With over 130 participants comprising graduates, undergraduates and few members of the alumni MAPAMA National President revealed that the session was planned to acquaint the students with requisite skills necessary for securing sustainable jobs as well as expose them to inclination for entrepreneurial opportunities.

Speaking at the seminar, the resource person, Mr. Abdul Fattah Okanlawon submitted that most graduates after graduation seek for government employment, thereby wasting their time and resources on ‘’passive job’’ without quest to seek soft skill and attitude that would make them secure and retain employment over time.

He affirmed: “jobs are everywhere; just that majority has a mindset and orientation that is faulty. Muslims in particular suffers from lack of preparedness in job seeking’’.

Mr. Okanlawon cited manner of dressing and comportment most of the time disqualified many ever before being questioned at job interview.

The guest speaker advised Muslim organizations to embrace and invest on the similar seminar, thereby ensuring that better future is created for the fresh graduates.

He discussed other key issues relating to appointment such as workplace readiness; employability, effective job search, crafting a winning resume and entrepreneurial skill.

MAPEF Chairman Mr. Abdurrazaq Misbahudeen specified that MAPAMA was interested in evolving strategies to curtail the evil effects of unemployment and make the school’s graduates valuable assets to prospective employers and or ‘’wealth creators’’.

He advised prospective corps members still awaiting the National Youth Service Corps NYSC call up letters to exhibit prudency with their monthly allowance and put to use, the knowledge acquired at the seminar to get good job or start business of their own.

A Lecturer in the Architectural department of the institution, Dr. Koyejo Jolaoso charged students to embrace competence in their field of studies with consistency, the combination which he reasoned would ensure their comparative advantage in the competitive global labour market.

In the same vein, Dr. Goke Rauf of Mass communication department, stressed the need for the students to build an ‘’attractive personal brand’’ by forming a niche in the overcrowded market place.

