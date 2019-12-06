Amaechi Attacked in Spain as IPOB Claims Responsibility

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi says some “misguided Nigerians” attacked him on Friday in Madrid, Spain.

Amaechi who was in Spain for a climate change summit announced on twitter that the attackers were quickly restrained before they could violently lay their hands on him.

His tweet reads: “Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain. They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt.”

Even Amaechi had once told Nigerians to hold their leaders more accountable by stoning and attacking corrupt ones rather than hailing them.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has claimed responsibility for the attack on Mr. Rotimi Amaechi.

The group said its branch in Spain followed an order by its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to attack any corrupt Nigerian Leaders.

“Yes, IPOB beat Amaechi, the transport minister, based on the standing order given by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to reprimand those politicians who think they have arrived.

“IPOB Spain, precisely, Madrid beat minister of transport Dr Chibuike Amaechi in Spain. The order was there before the attack on former deputy Senate President Dr Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany.”

According to him, the group will attack more corrupt politicians for bringing untold hardship to the people.

Recall that a Nigerian senator, Ike Ekweremadu, was physically beaten recently while attending a new yam festival event in Nuremberg, Germany.

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has since claimed responsibility for that attack even as the organsiation ordered his members around the world to attack any corrupt Nigerian leaders sighted outside the country.

