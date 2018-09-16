Amaechi to Abe: Stop Deceiving the Public, I’m Not Your Leader

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Transportation and Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State and the South-South zone, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has repudiated comments by the senator representing Rivers South-East in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, that he (Amaechi) is Sen. Abe’s Leader.

Last week, at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, Sen. Abe told newsmen that Amaechi is his Leader. However, Amaechi, the immediate past governor of Rivers State pointedly told Abe at the weekend that he’s not Abe’s leader and that Sen. Abe should stop deceiving the public by saying ‘Amaechi is my Leader’.

“I am not Magnus Abe’s leader. Abe has long left me and the political family that is largely responsible for his rise and fame in politics,” Amaechi said in a statement released by his Media Office over the weekend.

“How can I be Abe’s leader when he and the minions sponsored by him (Abe), privately and publicly abuses, insults, cast aspersions etc on me, my wife and members of my family, daily? Is that how a follower treats his Leader?

“It’s cheap and indeed shameful political sophistry for Abe to stand in the APC secretariat and deceitfully say I am his Leader, while all he has done, both privately and publicly in recent times is to undermine me, the APC and desecrate the APC in Rivers State. As a matter of fact, it is indeed very doubtful if Senator Abe is still in the APC. He mouths APC but his actions belie his words and clearly tell a different story.

“A man who wakes up, create an imaginary parallel party executive and went ahead to open an office for the non-existent parallel executive, that has no base and foundation, cannot be said to be committed, in anyway, to the party. As a matter of fact, his actions are obviously targeted at weakening and destroying the party.”

“Such a hypocritical, devious character cannot be my follower. I am not his Leader,” the statement concluded.

