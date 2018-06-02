Amassoma Crisis:‎ Group Lauds Bayelsa Peace Process

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The people of Amassoma in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State said they have moved on‎ with their lives after the recent crisis that engulfed the community.

The crisis which began following the retirement of some over aged workers ‎of the Niger Delta University (NDU) located in the area, led to the death of some persons.

But a group, Amassoma Unity for All (AUA) said as sad as the incident was, people of the community are now heaving a sigh of relief, as some of those killed in the crisis were notorious cultists who has held Amassoma captive for long.

President of the group, Victor Ere ‎in a statement made available to online journalists said their death was a blessing in disguise, pointing out that the slain hoodlums have over the years terrorized the community, raped young girls and women and robbed people of their belongings.

He noted that most of their victims were students of the NDU ‎who were always living in fear because of the vicious style of their operations and the pains, blood and sorrow they leave behind.

Ere recalled that it was the same hoodlums who were used by some desperate politicians in the All Progressive Congress during the last governorship election to maim and kill members of the PDP in Amassoma and other parts of Southern Ijaw.

The President of the Amassoma Unity for All, expressed regret that those who should have ended the menace of the brigands,‎ rather empowered them with money and ammunitions to carry out their heinous crimes against the people.

While thanking security agents for coming to their rescue, he urged them to go after other criminal elements in Amassoma to rid the community completely from bandits, cultists and murderers.

Part of the statement reads: “Amassoma community is in peace now following the death of some notorious cultists who turned the community to their killing field. Unknown to many people, those who died were enemies of our community.

“For a very long time, they perpetrated all forms of evil until they met their waterloo. Indeed their death will end the incessant rape, stealing and cult related killings in the town. But we call on security agents to go after their colleagues to ensure total peace in Amassom.

“We as a community remain grateful to the state government for the peace process it initiated and we will stop at nothing to ensure that lasting peace is restored. We will continue to support the government because of the good plans they have for us”.

