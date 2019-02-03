W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Amb. Adetunji to Showcase Africa’s Culture, Heritage at Super Bowl LIII

Posted by Latest News, Sports Sunday, February 3rd, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Just like he did at the 1996 Olympic games, Africa’s cultural ambassador, Chief Tunde Adetunji will on Sunday display and promote the rich Africa’s arts, paintings and heritage at the 2019 Superbowl LIII holding in Atlanta, Georgia.

Speaking to African Examiner after being handed the invitation to participate at the special exhibition, Amb. Adetunji said that the purpose of the Africa for the super bowl special art exhibition is  to bridge the gap and build the bridge and  as  well  promote the  fact that Sports and culture are inseparable.

“Diversity and globalization is the antidote to promote the world order for  peace  unity, love and  prosperity  in the  21st century and beyond. Africa is the cradle  of  civilisation  and  the  birth  of  mankind  while  America  is the  most  diverse  country in the world, so the responsibility of Africans in the Diaspora to make Africa great  and contribute our quota to America greatness  is nonnegotiable.

“Africa art is the vogue in the world today and has created enormous wealth for Europe and America through Museums galleries and promotion  of Travel and tourism. For book makers and historians, this  special exhibition will also  go  a long way to  endorse a proclamation and  resolution present to Africa  heritage  foundation making  Atlanta  and  the  state  of  Georgia a gateway  and epicenter of Africa Potential and  business opportunity to USA.

“If Atlanta Superbowl will  go  down in history  as one of the best ever, Africa Special exhibition will  as  well has  a place of pride to the  foot  print on the sand of  times.” He explained

African Examiner reports that the exhibition is a collaborative   effort of Ambassador Tunde Adetunji, Andrey Thompson  and other  American Artists. The configuration of works include, Tapestry, collage, mix media, Acrylic on silk, painting, bronze sculptor and mask. And the cynosure of the exhibition is the spectacular Africa piece 150×80 feet long title  BRIDGING  THE  GAP and  BUILDING  THE  BRIDGE.

The Exhibition features 53 pieces as tribute to make Atlanta Superbowl unique and live up to expectation like the centennial Olympics 96. For any art lover or collector willing or others willing to experience Africa here in USA the exhibition presents a vivid opportunity.

The special exhibition is free and open to the public from  9.00am Sunday to midnight at the Mercedes Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia, the venue of the Superbowl 2019 games

Super bowl 2019 games dubbed “Superbowl LIII” is a huge sporting event  and an American football game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams to determine the champion of the 2018 National Football League (NFL) season.

 

 

