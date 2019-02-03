Amb. Adetunji to Showcase Africa’s Culture, Heritage at Super Bowl LIII

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Just like he did at the 1996 Olympic games, Africa’s cultural ambassador, Chief Tunde Adetunji will on Sunday display and promote the rich Africa’s arts, paintings and heritage at the 2019 Superbowl LIII holding in Atlanta, Georgia.

Speaking to African Examiner after being handed the invitation to participate at the special exhibition, Amb. Adetunji said that the purpose of the Africa for the super bowl special art exhibition is to bridge the gap and build the bridge and as well promote the fact that Sports and culture are inseparable.

“Diversity and globalization is the antidote to promote the world order for peace unity, love and prosperity in the 21st century and beyond. Africa is the cradle of civilisation and the birth of mankind while America is the most diverse country in the world, so the responsibility of Africans in the Diaspora to make Africa great and contribute our quota to America greatness is nonnegotiable.

“Africa art is the vogue in the world today and has created enormous wealth for Europe and America through Museums galleries and promotion of Travel and tourism. For book makers and historians, this special exhibition will also go a long way to endorse a proclamation and resolution present to Africa heritage foundation making Atlanta and the state of Georgia a gateway and epicenter of Africa Potential and business opportunity to USA.

“If Atlanta Superbowl will go down in history as one of the best ever, Africa Special exhibition will as well has a place of pride to the foot print on the sand of times.” He explained

African Examiner reports that the exhibition is a collaborative effort of Ambassador Tunde Adetunji, Andrey Thompson and other American Artists. The configuration of works include, Tapestry, collage, mix media, Acrylic on silk, painting, bronze sculptor and mask. And the cynosure of the exhibition is the spectacular Africa piece 150×80 feet long title BRIDGING THE GAP and BUILDING THE BRIDGE.

The Exhibition features 53 pieces as tribute to make Atlanta Superbowl unique and live up to expectation like the centennial Olympics 96. For any art lover or collector willing or others willing to experience Africa here in USA the exhibition presents a vivid opportunity.

The special exhibition is free and open to the public from 9.00am Sunday to midnight at the Mercedes Stadium, in Atlanta, Georgia, the venue of the Superbowl 2019 games

Super bowl 2019 games dubbed “Superbowl LIII” is a huge sporting event and an American football game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams to determine the champion of the 2018 National Football League (NFL) season.

