Ambode Appoints Three New Permanent Secretaries

Posted by Featured, Lagos, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, January 30th, 2017

IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the Public Service.

The State’s Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Folasade Adesoye, in a statement issued Monday announced that the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries include Engr. Temidayo O. Erinle who will now oversee the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure; Mrs. Adetutu Abiola Liadi for the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and Dr. (Mrs.) Atinuke Muynat Onayiga, Primary Healthcare Board.

While wishing the new PSs successful tenures, the statement noted that the appointments are with immediate effect.

