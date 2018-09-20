Ambode in Crucial Closed-Door Meeting With Buhari Over Re-election Rift With Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja met behind closed door with the embattled Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at the Presidential Villa over his re-election battle.

It was learnt that Ambode is billed to update the President on latest political development within the Lagos State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ambode’s political godfather and a chieftain of the APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the APC in Lagos were alleged to have mounted pressure on the Governor to jettison his second term bid.

Tinubu, who is alleged to have endorsed Ambode’s opponent within the APC, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a former Commissioner of Establishment and Training had refused to back Ambode’s second term ambition despite pleas by concerned individuals and several socio- political groups from within and outside Lagos state.

Reports also have it that Governors elected under the platform of APC, who met on Wednesday night in Abuja, had on behalf of Ambode, sought the intervention of President Buhari in the Lagos State APC crisis.

The Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, delivered his colleagues’ message to the president few minutes before his meeting with Ambode.

A source in the presidency predicted that President Buhari might end the tussle between Ambode and the Mandate Group led by Tinubu.

In addition, the President may also meet with other APC stakeholders in Lagos state within the week as part of efforts toward resolving the rift.

