Ambode Orders Prompt Arrest of Isheri Suspected Kidnappers

IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode Thursday directed the State Police Command to ensure prompt arrest of kidnappers who stormed Isheri area of the State Wednesday evening, killing three security guards.

The suspected kidnappers also reportedly abducted the Secretary of the Isheri North Residents Association, Mr. Dayo Adekoya.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, in a statement indcated Governor Ambode has already directed the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni to move decisively and promptly to arrest the kidnappers.

Governor Ambode specifically commiserated with the families of the security guards who lost their lives to the unfortunate incident, and assured that government was on top of the situation and working with security agencies to ensure early release of the victim.

Ayorinde said: “A while ago, the CP of Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police, confirmed that police has commenced investigation as well as put in place necessary rescue operation to ensure the release of the victim.

“While the State Government commiserates with the families of the three dead estate security guards, it will leave no stone unturned to ensure that lives and property of residents in the State are protected.”

It would be recalled that just last week, Governor Ambode had demonstrated his seriousness and determination to eradicate the menace of kidnapping when he signed into law the anti-kidnapping bill recently passed by the State House of Assembly.

The law imposes a penalty of life imprisonment on kidnapping for ransom and death penalty in the event of death of a kidnapped victim.

