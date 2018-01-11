Ambode Reshuffles Cabinet, Drops 3 Commissioners

By Ayo Balogun

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode Thursday announced cabinet reshuffle in which three Commissioners were dropped.

The Secretary to the State Government SSG, Mr. Tunji Bello, in a statement said the affected Commissioners were Mrs. Adebimpe Akinsola, Mr. Femi Odubiyi, and Mr. Anifowoshe Abiola.

Messrs Hakeem Fahm, Ladi Lawanson, Segun Banjo, Olayinka Oladunjoye and Hakeem Sulaiman were appointed to head Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Communities and Communications respectively.

Governor Amobode also moved Mr. Rotimi Ogunleye from Commerce and Industry to Physical Planning and Urban Development; Mr. Steve Ayorinde from Ministry of Information and Strategy to Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan from Communities and Communication to Ministry of Information and Strategy; Mr. Babatunde Durosinmi Etti from Ministry of Wealth Creation to Ministry of the Environment; Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf from Ministry of Youth and Social Development to Ministry of Wealth Creation; Mr. Agboola Dabiri from Central Business District to Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

Others include Dr. Samuel Adejare from Ministry of the Environment to Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development; Engr. Ade Akinsanya from Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development to Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

The SSG statement added that Mr. Benjamin Olabinjo has been moved from Special Adviser Commerce and Industry to become Special Adviser Civic Engagement, while Mr. Kehinde Joseph moved from Special Adviser Civic Engagement to become Special Adviser Housing.

Similarly, Mr. Deji Tinubu, Special Adviser on Sports has been redeployed as Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce and Industry and Mr. Anofiu Elegushi moves from Special Adviser Transport to become Special Adviser, Central Business District.

Mr. Bello announced that the new Commissioners are expected to be cleared by the State House of Assembly while the other redeployment and postings are with the immediate effect.

SSG added that the new appointments and redeployments were intended to create a new vigour and vitality for service delivery which has been the hallmark of the Governor Ambode administration.

