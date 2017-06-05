Ambode Slams Suspension on NURTW Oshodi Council Area

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the raging restiveness among its members, the Lagos State Government has suspended activities of members of the National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Oshodi branch.

Commissioner for Transport Mr. Anofiu Elegushi made the disclosure Monday at a press briefing.

Rival members of the union have been at logger head over a week due to killing of a popular union leader, Mr. Razaq Bello, otherwise referred to as Hamburger.

The late unionist until his death was the Oshodi’s chapter Chairman of Motorcycle Operators’ Association of the State.

Mr. Elegushi specified that the suspension would affect the seven branches of the NURTW operating in Oshodi area.

He then warned that while the suspension is effective, there must not be issuance of tickets or collection of money from commercial vehicles operating in the ever busy area.

Oshodi is both commercial and residential local council area of Lagos State.

