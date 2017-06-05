W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ambode Slams Suspension on  NURTW Oshodi Council Area

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, June 5th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the raging restiveness among its members, the Lagos State Government has suspended activities of members of the National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Oshodi branch.

Commissioner for Transport Mr. Anofiu Elegushi made the disclosure Monday at a press briefing.

Rival members of the union have been at logger head over a week due to killing of a popular union leader, Mr. Razaq Bello, otherwise referred to as Hamburger.

The late unionist until his death was the Oshodi’s chapter Chairman of Motorcycle Operators’ Association of the State.

Mr. Elegushi specified that the suspension would affect the seven branches of the NURTW operating in Oshodi area.

He then warned that while the suspension is effective, there must not be issuance of tickets or collection of money from commercial vehicles operating in the ever busy area.

Oshodi is both commercial and residential local council area of Lagos State.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=39559

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/ambode-slams-suspension-on-nurtw-oshodi-council-area/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts