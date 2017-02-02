Ambode Unveils CMR Website for Lagosians

IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has unveiled the Citizens Relations Management (CMR) – portal for use by members of the public with a call to Lagosians and other stakeholders in the State to explore the features of the new application for effective service delivery and a participatory relationship with the State government.

Ambode said the portal, known as Citizen Gate could be accessed on www.citizengate.lagosstate.gov.ng and was introduced to help the government get regular feedback on its programmes, plans, policies and suggestions from members of the public.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Idiat Adebule, at the inauguration of the portal at Alausa Ikeja, noted that Citizens Gate would help in managing relationships between residents and the government.

“Through Citizens Gate, residents of Lagos State can make their opinion known to the government on various services provided, as well as interact with government officials via web and mobile phones,” he stated.

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Olufemi Odubiyi, in his remarks said the innovation was a partnership between Lagos State Government and an IT solution firm, Higher Height Communications aimed at bridging the communication gap between the governed and the government through leveraging on the boundless opportunities provided by technology.

Giving an overview on the new portal, the Chief Executive Officer, First High Tower Infotech Ltd, Mr. Sanni Eniola, said the platform has options for feedback, commendation, enquiry among others as well as space for residents to upload videos to accompany their requests.

Director-General of the Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation, Mr. Toba Otusanya noted if the portal is judiciously used, it would make public-government relationship faster, quicker and smarter while also stimulating the confidence of government among members of the public.

