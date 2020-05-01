Amid Covid-19 Lockdown, Imo Governor Releases 36 Prisoners

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has released 36 prisoners as part of efforts to decongest the prison following the threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor also directed the Acting Chief Judge of the State, Mrs Ijeoma Aguguo, to immediately commence accelerated trial and release of inmates who are on awaiting trial on minor charges or allegations.

A statement in Owerri on Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba, said the government also directed that the prison trials must observe all COVID- 19 safety measures, including wearing of face masks and social distancing.

The governor directed that prisoners affected in the release are those serving three years with less than six months to go.

Others are convicts who have spent up to 25 per cent of their prison terms and minor offenders with thee months to six months imprisonment.

The governor advised the released prisoners to reciprocate government’s gesture by not returning to crime. (NAN)