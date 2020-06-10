W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Amotekun Commences Recruitment In Ondo

Posted by Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, June 10th, 2020

 (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Operation Amotekun, has announced the commencement of its recruitment.

Chief Adetunji Olu-Adeleye, Amotekun Corps Commandant in the state, who made this known on Tuesday in Akure, said the recruitment form would attract no charges.

Amotekun is a security outfit based in all the six South West states and aimed at curbing insecurity in the region.

Olu-Adeleye advised interested indigenes between ages  18 and 70 years, with minimum qualification of primary school certificate,  to apply for employment.

According to him, the deadline for the form to be downloaded via www.ondoamotekun.org.ng is June 19. (NAN)

