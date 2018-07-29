ANALYSIS: The Defection Blow; 2019 Politics Has Just Begun

By Tajudeen Balogun, Head, African Examiner, Nigeria Bureau

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – It is anticipated that less than a year to the 2019 general elections, political activities have taken various lively but intriguing dimensions. After a long waiting which ignited many speculations, what may be considered as the window of more political realignments still to come played out early this week in Abuja.

The game started from the National Assembly NASS as the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki read out 14 names of his colleagues and co-party the ruling (APC) members, announcing their defection and resolve to pitch tents with the leading opposition – PDP. The same trend followed the same day – in the House of Representatives as 37 APC Lawmakers dumped the party for various opposition political parties, including the PDP; ADC and APGA.

Although, a handful of the Senator like Lanre Tejuoso (Ogun central) has since come to renounce his purported defection, yet, the development this was neither sudden nor shocking to many.

The following day, it was the turn of the Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom. On Tuesday, the Governor who recently announced to the public that he has been given a red card in the APC declared return to his old party – the PDP, which during preparation for the 2015 general elections, denied him the Governorship ticket. After his declaration, followed the kwara State Governor Alhaji Abdul Fatai Ahmed, who on Thursday dropped the hint of becoming the second Governor to bid the ruling APC bye-bye. Still to come is the Sokoto State helmsman and former Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal.

Interestingly, Saraki who has been the arrowhead of different oppositions within the APC is yet to officially announce his defection. Although, his declaration will be a mere formality or what else, if his State’s Governor who is still very committed to his political god father has announced his planned defection? Obviously, he must have gotten the clearance from his boss.

Giving the many unanswered agitations of the members of the PDP in the APC, who while the failed negotiations lasted, first formed themselves under the name – nPDP and later another, acronym – R-APC, many have predicted the present gale of defection.