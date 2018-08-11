ANALYSIS: The God and PDP Presidential Primary

ANALYSIS: The God and PDP Presidential PrimaryArticles/Opinion, Featured, Featured Contributors/Columnists, Latest News, Politics Saturday, August 11th, 2018
By Tajudeen Balogun, Head, African Examiner, Nigeria Bureau
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Almost two weeks ago, I wrote a piece with the title: ‘’The Defection Blow; 2019 Politics Has Just Begun’’ In that analysis, I concluded that the intriguing games of politics could not be said to be over until it is over. Not a few will agree with me that the assertion has come to past, given the series of the events that have transpired within the two leading political parties in the country in the last two weeks and more
There is no doubt in the fact that the leading opposition – the People’s Democratic Party PDP enjoyed the euphoria that followed the wind of defection into its fold from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC about two weeks ago. However, one challenge the party now faces is how best to manage the political ambition of its new entrants, some of whom are returnees.
On the sideline, let me offer that the latest big upset to the PDP was the defection of the former Senate Minority Leader and immediate past Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Godswill Akpabio. Sorry, the Shekem dance ‘promoter’ is not my focus here.
If you think that the PDP and its chieftains are not worried, then what do you say to these? First, the leading Nigerian ‘nomadic’ politician and former Vice President VP, the Turaki of Adamawa Atiku Abubakar was recently quoted as saying that it would be ‘’ disastrous’’ if his party (PDP) fails to elect him as its Presidential candidate.
For me, I do not know and I cannot understand why the looming disaster, if an aspirant loses an election that is free and fair (possibly). Well, I can appreciate the former VP stress – as he moves from one party to another with the sole objective of grabbing its Presidential ticket. As for him, once that aim is defeated, such party becomes a no go area and journey to the new one begins, with the usual narratives (accusation) of injustice, non-performance and poor governance.
Still, I can understand Atiku on his needless declaration, but I pity him that with the latest realignment by the PDP, Turaki might have smelt rat and begun to imagine loss from the huge investment he has made on the installation of the current Leadership of his party – all to later serve his political ambition.
I have also heard the former interim factional National Chairman of the party Ahmed Makarfi, warning the PDP about its choice of Presidential candidate. He specifically warned the party’s Leadership to be wary of entrusting the Presidential ticket to the ‘new comers.’ But who are those the former Kaduna State Governor referring to? Did you see trouble coming? Interestingly, Makarfi has been mentioned as one of the party’s Presidential aspirants.
If you consider that to be serious, you must seriously feel for the PDP with its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus’s recent statement on the party’s primary. In expressing his worry, Secondus opened up and said Nigerians and God would help the leading opposition party to elect its Presidential candidate. Secondus mentioned God; If I may ask, is the God a card-carrying member of the PDP? Again, are the entire Nigerians members of the PDP? Is Secondus talking about general election? Do entire Nigerians have any say in the PDP Presidential primary? The PDP Leader must define what roles have the God and Nigerians in its primary. I mean in an exercise where ‘personal interest’ ultimately surpasses other views, including the wish of the God he mentioned
After Secondus came the ‘mother’ of the pre-PDP Presidential primary outburst. Trust, it originated from no other one than the Ebora (the mysterious one) himself, former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Last weekend, Atiku again became his target and victim of verbal assault. For an obvious reason, Obasanjo declared that his (own) God would not forgive him if he supports Atiku on his Presidential ambition. In as much as I will not dwell into what informed Baba hostility against his former VP, I dare say that Obasanjo must be talking about another god – because the God you and I believe and worship forgives and wants the same from the real faithful. Yes, the true God is against vendetta and that is what the vindictive OBJ is up to.
Given the above alarms, there is no doubt in the fact that many dusts will be raised before, during and after the incoming PDP primary. Baba was threatening that over his dead body to drum support for Atiku, but where was he, when Atiku was investing his resources and teaming up with another PDP Rivers State big boss to install Secondus as the National Chairman? For OBJ, to hell with others, but all he cares for is his political son, former Kano State Governor Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso or another ally, former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido to emerge as the PDP Presidential candidate. But will such obnoxious ambition flourish?
The question again is: will OBJ’s wish be tolerated by the PDP chieftains at the expense of Atiku’s? There are other aspirants anyway. Among them are: the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and lately the Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dakwanbo. So, can the PDP afford to lose OBJ, because of Atiku’s ambition this critical time? How will other aspirants perceive and react to OBJ’s insistence on his own candidates at their expense? Indeed, it will be a difficult time for the PDP and I can comprehend why the intervention of the Almighty is sought, deemed important and now the chieftains are romancing with His name.
Still, do these party’s lords really believe in God? If truly they do, what has become the cause of their anxiety could not have been. But you know what? The God calling is more of ‘spiritual arrogance’ and the objective is to deceive.
Ordinarily, a true believer will be convinced that power belongs only to the God and He alone gives to whom He wishes. But I doubt, if the people involved really do believe so and if they do, to what extent are they ready to allow His wish to be? I ask this question because sooner than later, we shall begin to see the characters in question, jumping the boat and begin to sing another song when their wish is not done.
Finally, I feel strongly that it is just a matter of time to know those who deceive; pursue personal agenda, but pretend to be holy and call on God almost at every instance, so as to have their way.
Saraki And The Power Play
It was still very early Tuesday morning, while following up with the news of the previous day, when the news of the siege laid by the DSS operatives at the National Assembly NASS premises reached me. As the day unfolded, the report became real and all attention was on Abuja. All the sides of the story are known clearly to the public. But the aspect of interest to me is the twist that Saraki and the sacked DSS DG Mr. Lawal Daura stage managed the blockade. ‘’Ojo gatee, ko jo gatee, ofese mejeji tiro’’ (all the inferences, seem to align with one another). While the siege lasted with all its drama, it was discovered that the reason adduced by the opposition Lawmakers who were present, that the action was to prevent them from gaining access into the NASS complex so as to allow the impeachment of Saraki by their colleagues on the other side, was a ruse. The reason was that none of the Legislators being accused of the sack plot was present. What an irony!
Saraki’s alleged connivance in the siege may flow, especially if the cozy role played by Daura, his (Saraki) allies in the Senate played in frustrating the confirmation of the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu is put into perspective. Expectedly, Saraki has swiftly reacted to the allegation – with denial and declaration that the twist was an insult on the intelligence of Nigerians. Well, I still hold body on the allegation pending the outcome of the investigation said to be underway. However, if the claim eventually turns out to be true; if it is not shocking given the antecedent of the main characters involved, the question is: to what extent can Saraki survive all the fights and high political power play he has been embroiled and being linked to him? Again, I conclude that only time will tell.
