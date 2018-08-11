ANALYSIS: The God and PDP Presidential Primary

By Tajudeen Balogun, Head, African Examiner, Nigeria Bureau

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Almost two weeks ago, I wrote a piece with the title: ‘’The Defection Blow; 2019 Politics Has Just Begun’’ In that analysis, I concluded that the intriguing games of politics could not be said to be over until it is over. Not a few will agree with me that the assertion has come to past, given the series of the events that have transpired within the two leading political parties in the country in the last two weeks and more

There is no doubt in the fact that the leading opposition – the People’s Democratic Party PDP enjoyed the euphoria that followed the wind of defection into its fold from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC about two weeks ago. However, one challenge the party now faces is how best to manage the political ambition of its new entrants, some of whom are returnees.

On the sideline, let me offer that the latest big upset to the PDP was the defection of the former Senate Minority Leader and immediate past Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Godswill Akpabio. Sorry, the Shekem dance ‘promoter’ is not my focus here.

If you think that the PDP and its chieftains are not worried, then what do you say to these? First, the leading Nigerian ‘nomadic’ politician and former Vice President VP, the Turaki of Adamawa Atiku Abubakar was recently quoted as saying that it would be ‘’ disastrous’’ if his party (PDP) fails to elect him as its Presidential candidate.

For me, I do not know and I cannot understand why the looming disaster, if an aspirant loses an election that is free and fair (possibly). Well, I can appreciate the former VP stress – as he moves from one party to another with the sole objective of grabbing its Presidential ticket. As for him, once that aim is defeated, such party becomes a no go area and journey to the new one begins, with the usual narratives (accusation) of injustice, non-performance and poor governance.

Still, I can understand Atiku on his needless declaration, but I pity him that with the latest realignment by the PDP, Turaki might have smelt rat and begun to imagine loss from the huge investment he has made on the installation of the current Leadership of his party – all to later serve his political ambition.

I have also heard the former interim factional National Chairman of the party Ahmed Makarfi, warning the PDP about its choice of Presidential candidate. He specifically warned the party’s Leadership to be wary of entrusting the Presidential ticket to the ‘new comers.’ But who are those the former Kaduna State Governor referring to? Did you see trouble coming? Interestingly, Makarfi has been mentioned as one of the party’s Presidential aspirants.

If you consider that to be serious, you must seriously feel for the PDP with its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus’s recent statement on the party’s primary. In expressing his worry, Secondus opened up and said Nigerians and God would help the leading opposition party to elect its Presidential candidate. Secondus mentioned God; If I may ask, is the God a card-carrying member of the PDP? Again, are the entire Nigerians members of the PDP? Is Secondus talking about general election? Do entire Nigerians have any say in the PDP Presidential primary? The PDP Leader must define what roles have the God and Nigerians in its primary. I mean in an exercise where ‘personal interest’ ultimately surpasses other views, including the wish of the God he mentioned