ANALYSIS: What Is In The Political Homage And Predictions?  

By Tajudeen Balogun, Head, African Examiner, Nigeria Bureau

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – It is normal for man to always aspire to achieve a new goal in life. However, an ambition will remain only a dream if not followed with planning and action. This clearly defines the direct link between the struggle and success. And as put by a Latin aphorism: ‘’ex nihilo nihil fit’’ (nothing comes from nothing). The key message in this adage is that: diligence is always required to attain desirable result in every drive.

With the aforementioned, one has no choice than to appreciate politicians’ struggles to grab power. But despite this, it must be established that the approach adopted by the Nigerian politicians is baffling. In the politics here, rationality seems not to have a place. The rash of current political homage by the party Chieftains and emerging predictions by the clerics are good examples to justify this position.

In the (homage) spree, former President Olusegun Obasanjo strangely, but unarguably stands out. He enjoys more of the visits from the old and new class of politicians; from the ruling and oppositions’ members; from the political associates, friends and foes. His hilltop home in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital has for long become mecca of a sort – where politicians throng, to seek for one support or the other. This is amazing and how the trend has come to stay remains mysterious.

The other day, the opposition PDP National Working Committee NWC, led by its National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus in a drastic move to reorganize the party and reconcile its aggrieved members visited OBJ in Abeokuta. Not minding the man who few years ago, tore his membership card and declared publicly that he has ceased to be a member of the party, which headed for eight years! The PDP chieftains said after the visit that Baba was an authority and has the ‘Midas touch’ to correct the wrongs that had befallen the country. On this premises, they declared that they could not afford not to have him on the party’s side especially at the time the country was ‘’sliding’’.

In 2015, notable ruling APC stalwarts defied all odds and their differences with him, and then called at his Egba home. This was at the time the game changed against the PDP to favour its rival then – the APC. The visit marketed OBJ and gave an impression that his support matters in major electoral victory in Nigeria. But is that impression really correct? I will get back to that later.

Recently, it was the turn of the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Mama Peace. The two (OBJ and Jonathan) ahead of 2015 general elections differed on who runs as the PDP Presidential candidate. The bubble finally burst when