Anambra 2017: PDP Chairman Alleges Governor Obiano is after His Life

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chairman of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Anambra state, South-East Nigeria, Prince Ken Emeakayi, weekend raised the alarm of alleged threat to his life by the state Governor, Chief Willy Obiano.

He alleged that the governor is after his life because of the recent petition he sent to the state House of Assembly, calling for the commencement of Obiano’s impeachment over alleged breach of the Nigeria’s constitution.

African Examiner recalled that less than a week after the PDP chairman petitioned the state House of Assembly over the impeachment call, a total of 28 registered political parties in the State under the platform of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) aligned themselves with the petition.

The PDP chairman, had pointed out that: “Obiano had on January 5, at the peak of the Yuletide, traveled to the United States of America, without transmitting a letter to the House of Assembly, and stayed for 30 days without his deputy acting as governor and as such not fit to continue with the task upon return, he is no longer the governor of this state by this breach.”

Emeakayi, also recalled the issue of the non-conduct of council Area election and insisted that, for the governor to have failed to conduct local government election as required by Section Seven of the constitution was also an impeachable offence.

The chairman, had in an open letter which was dated March 7, 2017 addressed to Obiano, and made available to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital weekend,said that though he had been castigated, maligned and abused by the governor’s aides since the Assembly received his letter, Obiano’s alleged direct threat to his life via telephone was the climax of them all.

He said:“The climax was when in a telephone conversation on Thursday, February 23, 2017, the governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Qbiano, directly by himself, threatened to kill me and also to make me to feel what His Excellency called the wrath of Aguleri.

According to him,“In a telephone conversation about 8pm on Thursday, February 23, 2017, the governor of Anambra State, his Excellency Chief Willie Obiano, personally, and by himself, threatened to kill me if I fail to stop questioning the unlawful activities of his administration.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Strategic Communication and Legislative Matters, Prince Oliver Okpala, when contacted, said he had no comment.

Our Correspondent reports that the National chairman of United Peoples Party UPP, Chief Chekwas Okorie, had recently in a media parley in Enugu, advised governor Obiano, to better forget nursing the ambition of a 2nd term in office, as he will definitely not going to succeed.

