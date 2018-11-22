W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Anambra Assembly Crisis Worsens as Police Lock Out Factional Lawmakers

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, November 22nd, 2018

Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

ANAMBRA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The crisis rocking the Anambra State House of Assembly is far from being over as Police Thursday locked out factional legislators led by their Speaker, Ikem Uzoezie.

The lawmakers made up of those who purportedly impeached the former substantive Speaker Rita Maduagwu, on November 13, were stopped at the gate of the complex and asked to leave.

No fewer than 200 policemen arrived the House complex had barricaded the entrance, as early as from 8am.

Efforts by the factional Speaker, Uzoezie and his group to persuade the policemen for about two hours to let them in to the complex fell on deaf hears.

Uzoezie later while addressing the newsmen decried the continued sealing of the state of the Assembly complex by the Police, describing development as unconstitutional and an affront to democracy.

About 20 out of the 30 members of the House had, on November 13, impeached Maduagwu over alleged financial impropriety, incompetence and highhandedness.

Maduagwu, later the same day gained access to the chamber; presided over a session with 11 members of the House and described her impeachment as illegality.

The fact that Maduagwu was aided to the House when she dared the factional lawmakers by the Secretary to the state Government Mr. Solo Chukwulobe was a clear indication that she enjoys the backing of the State Government.

 

