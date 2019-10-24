Anambra Community Suffers Landslide; We Not Yet Aware, Says NEMA

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of Ubahu village and environ in Nanka community in Orumba North council area of Anambra state, South- East Nigeria, are now living in fear, following another heavy landslide that hit the locality on Wednesday night.

African Examiner learnt that the disaster which first occurred on 15th of October this year, following heavy down pour, which led to loss of massive farmlands, including economic trees, erupted heavily in different locations of the community this time around.

It would be recalled that Nanka, and most communities in Orumba North local government area of the state have been facing serious problem of gully erosion over the years, which has wreaked havoc in the locality.

Our Correspondent gathered that apart from farmlands and some residential buildings, a modern private stadium located in the area, owned by the chief executive officer, (CEO) of Neros pharmaceutical company Lagos, Chief Polycarp Emenike are now under serious threat by the disaster.

Some residents of the area, who spoke under condition of anonymity on the situation, said they always go to bed with one of their eye opened for fear of uncertainty, appealing to the federal government and governor Willy Obiano of the state to come to their rescue.

When African Examiner contacted, the South- East zonal coordinator of National Emergency management Agency NEMA, Mr. Fred Anusim, said his office was yet to recieve any official complaint information to that effect from the Anambra state government, or any other body.

He disclosed that the agency through the zonal office recently carried out a gully erosion disaster assessment exercise in Anambra state, stressing that “we are not yet aware of this landslide incident you are talking about.

Please follow and like us: