Anambra Fire: Obiano Directs Deployment Of Security, Firefighters to INEC LGA Office

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Willy Obiano of Anambra State, South-East Nigeria, has instructed that 24 hours security be mounted at all the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in the council Areas of the State.

He equally directed that fully equipped fire-fighting trucks be stationed at each of the INEC offices, as well as headquarters of the commission in Awka, the state capital.

The governor’s instruction followed Tuesday’s mysterious fire incident at the State INEC headquarters which destroyed over 4,000 smart card readers meant for the conduct of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election in the State.

Obiano, stated this on Wednesday via a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and public enlightenment in Mr. C. Don Adinuba, which was made available to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

According to him, “Gov Obiano has also directed a massive deployment of fire fighting facilities like trucks at the INEC headquarters immediately, complete with the appropriate number and calibre of personnel.

He added that “The Anambra State Government is committed to ensuring that all the elections are held in the state not only as scheduled but also in a free, credible and transparent manner.

“The Government notes with satisfaction the prompt and professional manner in which the Anambra State Fire Service mobilized to the scene once the fire at the INEC headquarters was reported to it. Its swift response contained the fire.”

He said although, that the governor was yet to be briefed by the new Commissioner of Police in the state on the extent of the fire and possible causes, but has directed that security inside and around the INEC state headquarters as well as in and around INEC offices in the 21 local government areas in the state be fortified immediately.

Our Correspondent reports that following the inferno, heavily armed security operatives have been stationed at the INEC headquarters in Awka and all roads leading to the office.

