Anambra Guber: Enugu APC Urges Senator Uba, Others to Back Nwoye

Photo caption: Tony Nwoye

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) , Enugu state chapter, has congratulated Tony Nwoye for his emergence as the party’s candidate in the November 18th, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State, Southeast Nigeria.

Nwoye, who is the incumbent member representing Anambra East/ West constituency in the federal House of representatives had last Saturday defeated his closest rival, Senator Andy Uba and ten other aspirants for the APC ticket to emerge as the party’s flag-bearer.

In a congratulatory message issued by the Enugu State Publicity Secretary of APC, Mrs Kate Ofor, which was made available to African Examiner in Enugu on Thursday, the party described Nwoye’s emergence as victory for the people who are the ones that matter in a political party.

According to the Enugu APC, the outcome of last weekend’s governorship primaries in Anambra State has shown that no single individual, no matter the position he occupies in government is bigger than the party.

Mrs Ofor said APC has once again demonstrated in Anambra State that it stands for change through the conduct of free, fair and transparent primaries, devoid of rancour and bitterness.

“We thought PDP, which held its own primaries two days later, should have taken a cue from APC. But, can a leopard change its spot? We are amazed at the protest that greeted the PDP primaries. One of the aspirants, Ifeanyi Uba protested while the primary election was going on and even after the exercise, he continued protesting. Veterans like Obiogbolu boycotted the PDP primaries. Senator Stella Oduah also protested. This has once again confirmed that PDP lacks democratic credentials.

“Even the APGA primary election was a one man show. We can clearly see now that APC is the only party that has democratic credentials in the country and we urged Ndi Anambra to join the change train by voting en mass for Tony Nwoye in the November 18 governorship election” she said.

The Enugu spokesperson of the party however, appealed to all the aspirants in the primaries, particularly Senator Andy Uba, and APC national Auditor, chief George Muoghalu, to put the overall party interest at the front burner by respecting the wishes of the people and close ranks with other members of the party and work towards Nwoye’s victory in the gubernatorial poll.

