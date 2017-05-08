Anambra Guber: Erosion Ravaged Communities List Conditions to Back Obiano

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Five communities currently being ravaged by alarming erosion in Anambra state, South East Nigeria, have cried out over the disaster, calling on the state governments to come to their rescue, just as they listed conditions for the support of Obiano’s 2nd term re-election ambition.

The communities include, Ufuma, Nanka, Amaokpala, Ndiokpalaeze and Ndiukwuenu all in Orumba North council Area of the State, saying if not urgently tackled, the development might remove the names of the communities from the map of the State.

They made this known weekend when the National Coordinator of Stakeholders for Obiano 2nd Tenure project, Chief Ekene Enefe and his team held a town hall meeting with 16 communities in the council area with a view to knowing the problems facing them, as well as canvass for their support for the Governor’s re-election bid.

Aside the erosion menace which the people said had done more than 70 percent damage at each of the sites, lack of access roads, absence of other infrastructural developments such as health centres, bridges, establishment of secondary schools and government appointments were among the issues presented to the Obiano’s men

However, AFRICAN EXAMINER gathered that leaders of the communities had during a closed door session with the support group listed some conditions that must be met by the Governor for them to give him their votes during the November governorship election this year.

Some of the conditions our Correspondent learnt is that Obiano, must visit the communities in person, commence work on some of the deplorable roads in the area, mobilize competent contracting firm to the erosion sites, among others.

Chief Enefe had earlier in the meeting told the audience that it was because of the interest Governor Obiano had in the communities that necessitated the mission to know their primary needs which took the support group around the State so as to tackle them.

He said it was because of that the State government had released N20 million to each of the 179 Anambra communities and ready to release a second batch of the money for further development of every community in the State.

AFRICAN EXAMINER reports that Obiano , who is seeking re-election under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA) platform which brought him into office, has been facing stiff opposition by various political parties in the state, especially the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and All progressive Congress (APC) .

As the clock of the November Anambra gubernatorial poll ticks, only time will tell if Obiano will be allowed by the electorates to return back to the exalted Governor’s office.

