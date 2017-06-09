W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Anambra Guber: Nwobodo APC Committee Screens 10 Aspirants

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, June 9th, 2017

From  Ignatius   Okpara,  Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress(APC) committee for the Anambra  November 2017 gubernatorial election says it has commenced screening of aspirants  wishing to contest the poll under the party.

It was learnt  that the screening exercise attracted 10 aspirants of the party at the Awkunanaw country home of the chairman of the committee, Senator Nwobodo in Enugu state.

Speaking with newsmen, after the  exercise, the  chairman said all aspirants on the party’s platform have been confirmed qualified for the job, but stated that only one person will emerge, and that his committee was working hard to get them to eschew bitterness and rancor but embrace love, loyalty and peace.

Nwobodo hinted that regular meeting was a continued process, adding that  the committee needed to inculcate closeness in the aspirants so as  to  make them see the contest as part of life’s processes that could work out or otherwise.

According to him, the committee needed all the aspirants to see the other as brothers and be positively disposed to supporting whoever among them that eventually emerges victorious.

He  however, assured that, “We are not going to impose any candidate on the party; they will have a level playing ground.

“My advice to the aspirants is for them to cooperate and allow one of them to win at the November 18 governorship election than to allow the opponents from another party to win.”

He said the APC primaries would come up any moment the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) gives approval to the request letter it had written to the electoral body.

The National Auditor of the party, Chief George Moghalu, who is also in the race said bringing the aspirants under one roof and engineering a parley among them was a mark of a responsible political party, expressing satisfaction with the committee’s  efforts towards ensuring that APC wrestles power from the crisis ridden- All Progressive Grand Alliance  APGA,  in the Nov 18 election.

 

 

