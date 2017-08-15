Anambra Guber: UPP Slams Indefinite Suspension On Chidoka Over Anti Party Activities

From Ignatius Okpara, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition United Peoples Party, UPP has slammed an indefinite suspension on two of its national officers from Anambra state, as well as two governorship Aspirants, among whom are, Osita Chidoka, a former Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, and chief Chudi Ofodile.

They were sanctioned over alleged anti party activities.

According to a statement read to newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Awka, the Anambra state capital Tuesday, by the state publicity secretary, Chief Uche Amaku , the suspended officials, were accused of indulging in anti-party activities capable of undermining the authority of the state executive.

The suspended national officers includes, Mr. Flint Obiekwe, the National Treasurer of the party, and Nwabueze Anyichie, its Deputy National Secretary.

Chidoka and Ofodile are frontline gubernatorial aspirants of the party out of the four aspirants on its list.

Chairman of the party in the state, Dr. Sylvester Igwilo, stated that the grounds for their indefinite suspension include, breach of article 7 paragraph (B) of the registered constitution of the UPP, non production and submission of any documentary evidence that he Chidoka, resigned his membership of the PDP.

The aspirants were also accused of, “Introducing money politics of inducing members with cash donation which tends to bring the image of the party into disrepute and ridicule.

It said “going to Abuja to deposit illegal sum of N5,000,000.00 (Five million Naira) without the consent and approval of the state executive committee.

“Appearing for a purported screening without the approval and authority of the state executive committee, outside the provision in the party constitution (Article 16 d).”

The state Executive also accused the two aspirants of flouting the Electoral Act, 2010 as amended by using their personal picture to brand their car instead of using party logo, among other offences.

