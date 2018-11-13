W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Anambra: Nobody Can Impeach Me, I’m Still the Speaker, Says Rita Maduagwu

Posted by Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, November 13th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Impeached Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly Rita Maduagwu has dared her opponents, describing her impeachment as a ruse and sheer illegality.

The embattled Speaker who was aided Tuesday to gain access to the Legislative chamber by some government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Solo Chukwulobe, countered and described those who allegedly impeached her as “rascals.’’

Daring Maduagwu insisted: “Nobody can impeach me because I have not committed any offence’’.

“They didn’t have any power known to any law to impeach me. They need two-thirds of our members to impeach the Speaker or the Governor. So, I’m still the Speaker’’ Maduagwu restated

After about two hours of plenary session with 11 members of the House, the Speaker adjourned plenary till Thursday, November 15.

 

