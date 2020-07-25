Anambra Police Arrests 103 Armed Cultists

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Anambra state, South- East Nigeria, says its fight against cultism has yielded positive result, as the command had in the last two weeks, arrested a total of 103 Cultists with Sophisticated Weapons in parts of the state.

Haruna Mohammed, the state police public Relations officer, PPRO, disclosed this to newsmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

According to him, “In order to stem the tide of cultism and other nefarious activities in the State, the Command Special Anti-cult unit (SPACS) had during the period under review raided various hideouts where suspected cultists hibernate and arrested the following syndicates.

“On the 21/7/2020 at about 5:am following a tip off Police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-cult unit arrested one Somtochukwu Onyebuchi ‘m’ aged 20 years of iwu village ,Ogidi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.Suspect who has been on the Police wanted list also specialises in initiating teenagers into secret cults.

“Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of his accomplices earlier initiated into Junior Vikings Secret Cult Confraternity (JVC) namely Okoliechukwu Elozanam ‘m’ aged 16 years and Precious Nmamdi Joseph ‘m’ aged 15 years.

“Meanwhile, all the suspects have voluntarily confessed, and investigation is ongoing after which they would be brought to book.

“On the 23/7/2020 at 2:30am following actionable intelligence, the Command Special Anti-cult unit (SPACS) arrested a member of Ayes Confraternity one Chibuike Nwagozie ‘m’ aged 21 years of Nnewi town.

“Suspect led the police operatives to their hideout at Umudim Nnewi in Nnewi North LGA where five other gang members were arrested, investigation is ongoing after which suspects would be brought to book.

“Consequently, between 16/7/2020 to date a total of 103 suspects were arrested throughout the State as follows,on 16/07/2020 at Ogidi axis, 18 suspected cultists arrested.

“On 17/07 /20 at Amawbia /Ekwulobia/Nanka axis, 18 suspected cultists arrested, 0n 18/07 /20 at Oba/Nkpor/ Igbariam axis, 09 suspected cultists arrested. On 19 /07/20 at Oko/Oraifite axis, 19 suspected cultists arrested.

Others operations includes, “On 20/07/20, at Ogbunike , 22 suspected cultists arrested, On 21 /07 /20, at Agulu/Awka axis , 10 suspected cultists arrested, On 22/07/20 at Abba/Abagana axis, 04 suspected cultists arrested.On 23/07/20 at oyeagu axis 03 suspected cultists arrested.

He further hinted that from all the raids carried out so “far, a total of 103 suspects were arrested. 30 suspects were screened out and released unconditionally, 20 suspects were charged to court. 28 were placed under police supervision for being under aged while 25 suspects are undergoing investigation.

The Command’s spokesman disclosed that “exhibits recovered are 04 pump action guns, 01 double barrel gun, 20 expended cartridges,10 Live cartridges, 11 machetes , 04 improvised bunkers for inhaling substances suspected to be cocaine,two Chickens,one slaughtered goat for sacrifice and 95 wraps of weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa.

Mohammed said the Commissioner of Police in the state, John Abang, “thanked “Ndi Anambra” for providing the Command with actionable intelligence and reassures the public of adequate protection.

The CP further made a clarion call on all Ndi Anambra and residents alike to report any suspicious persons or movements to the nearest Police Station or call police emergency numbers for prompt response, please.