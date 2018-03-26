Angry Mob Kills 2 Notorious Armed Robbers in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two notorious suspected armed robbery kingpins who have been terrorizing Adani, in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, South East Nigeria and environs, have been killed by an irate mob who overpowered them during an attack.

The bandits met their waterloo while allegedly trying to rob their victims.

AFRICAN EXAMINER learnt that that the two robbery kingpins, identified as Okeme alias Pikin and Philip a.k.a Akwara, said to belong to a deadly group known as Ndi Isewo of Abbi, have been terrorizing members of the public within Abbi, Adani and Uzo -Uwani axis.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed this to AFRICAN EXAMINER Sunday, said luck ran out of the suspects last week when they “emerged from the bush in their usual way to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens. Unfortunately for them, they were resisted by their victim who raised the alarm.

The Enugu Police Spokesman said, “the alarm raised attracted the attention of angry mob from the community, who immediately pursued and intercepted them.

“The mob allegedly beat up the hoodlums, inflicting various degrees of injuries on them before operatives could arrive the scene.

“They were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention by the police operatives, but were later confirmed dead”.

The PPRO also hinted that the dead hoodlums were members of the dreaded Malaysia forest “who have been operating from the bush to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens and were on the wanted list of the Command.

He said “their remains have been deposited at a hospital mortuary in the area”.

