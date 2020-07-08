Angry Youths Beat Policemen to Stupor At Illegal ‘Baby Factory’

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -NFour policemen who stormed a suspected baby factory

at Umuocha community in Oguta council Area of Imo state, south East Nigeria, in search of an alleged stolen baby brought to the facility were on Tuesday beaten to stupor by youths of the locality.

African Examiner gathered that the youths engaged by the hospital proprietor reportedly attacked the security men inside the facility while trailing a man who allegedly stole a baby from its mother at gunpoint and ran to the maternity.

The Imo state police public Relations officer PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident said the attacked policemen, went after the baby thief who seem to be a syndicate working with the hospital

He added that the owner of the baby factory was arrested but released by the youths, while a police inspector sustained injuries.

According to him, on arrival at the facility, police saw several children and expectant mothers “apparently used for child trafficking”.

The Command Spokesman, said as the policemen started asking questions, the owner of the hospital, one Mr. Innocent Onuoha, allegedly mobilized youths of the village, who surrounded the building, demobilized the police vehicle, and attacked the four policemen with different objects, inflicting various degrees of injuries on them.

Our Correspondent further gathered that it took the intervention of the member representing Oguta State constituency in the state house of assembly, Hon. Frank Ugboma, for the policemen to escape.

The lawmaker said the policemen “told me that immediately they stormed the illegal baby factory disguised as a hospital, the owner raised the alarm and the youths came out and started resisting the police from arresting the man.

“They overpowered the policemen and destroyed their vehicle while they managed to escape.”