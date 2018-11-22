W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Another 2 APC Lawmakers Defect to Other Political Parties

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, November 22nd, 2018

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again, another two All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the House of Representatives have dumped the ruling party for another opposition.

The new defectors according to the letters read at the plenary Thursday by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, were: Ahmed Abu (Niger State) and Stephen Olemija (Ondo State).

While Abu defected to Social Democratic Party (SDP), his colleague from Ondo State, Olemija pitches his tent with the Action Alliance (AA).

The decision of the two Federal Lawmakers was attributed to the fall out of the recent controversial congresses and primaries of their former political party – the APC.

It would be recalled that two APC Legislators; Messrs Kolawole Babatunde (Ondo) and Mukaila Kazeem (Ogun) letters of exit from the ruling APC were read at the Wednesday plenary at by the Speaker Dogara.

 

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46595

