Another Catholic Priest Kidnapped in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

….We’ve Lunched Manhunt On Abductors, Says Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The alarming insecurity situation in Enugu state South- East Nigeria which recently reduced to the barest minimum, has again resurfaced, as another Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Arinze Madu has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

He was abducted near the gate of Queen of Apostles Seminary School, Imezi Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state last Monday, according to the state police Command.

African Examiner reports that no fewer than five Catholic priests of the Enugu Diocese have been kidnapped and killed by armed men since the beginning of 2019, including Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, who was recently abducted and murdered in Awgu area of the state, a development that forced over 2000 Catholic Clerics in the state to stage a peaceful protest around the city of Enugu .

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu in a statement made available to African Examiner on Tuesday in Enugu said, the Command has “intensified efforts to rescue Rev. Father Arinze Madu who was abducted by unknown hoodlums Monday evening near the gate of Queen of Apostles Seminary School, Imezi Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

“The priest was allegedly abducted on Monday at about 5.50pm near the gate of the seminary as he was driving out of the premises.”

Reacting to the development, the Enugu State Government “expressed deep concern about the unfortunate incident” and charged the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to ensure that the priest was rescued unhurt.

The state government added that it “will leave no stone unturned to make sure that he regains his freedom.”

It, therefore, urged members of the public to remain calm and to go about their normal businesses while “government will continue to support the security agencies to secure lives and property of the people.

Please follow and like us: