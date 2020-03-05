Another Court Sets Aside Ruling on Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court in Kano has set aside a ruling of the FCT High Court suspending the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Justice Lewis Alagoa who ordered that the status quo ante Bellum be maintained.

The judge added that pending the hearing of the motion on notice by the applicant, Aliyu Muhammad Rabiu, that the defendants (the APC, Oshiomhole, IG of Police, INEC and DGSS) should not give effect to the purported resolution of Ward 10, Etsako local government area which suspended Comrade Oshiomhole.

Recall that on Wednesday, a high court of the Federal Capital Territory, in Jabi, Abuja, ordered an interim suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Danlami Senchi while ruling on an application for interlocutory injunction held that the suspension order would subsist pending the determination of the main suit bordering on his suspension as a member of the party in Ward 10, Etsako local government area of Edo state.