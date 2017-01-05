Another Missing Chibok Girl Found By Troops In Forest

BORNO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Another abducted Chibok Secondary school girl identified as Rakiya Abubakar has been found by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno State.

The Director of Army Public Relations Brig Gen Sanni Usman confirmed Thursday that the girl was rescued in the Alargano forest.

The girl who is the 29th found out of over 200 abducted by Boko Haram insurgents from their school in April 2014, Usman also confirmed was rescued with a baby by the combined effort of troops of the 27 Brigade and the Civilain Joint Task Force.

Brig. Usman promised that Army would soon give details of the newly found girl.

