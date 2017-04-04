Another Ondo Assembly PDP Lawmaker Defects to APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The cross carpeting from one party to another in Ondo State House of Assembly raged Tuesday, as another PDP Lawmaker defected to the ruling APC.

The new defector Hon Sola Oluyede representing Ose constituency joined the nine legislators including the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oloyelogun who announced their defection Monday.

The latest defection has increased the number of the APC Lawmakers to 10, while the opposition PDP depleted to 16.

The former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Jumoke Akindele was impeached also Monday and Oloyelogun was immediately elected.

Oluyede claimed that he has the approval of his constituency before announcing his defection. The Lawmaker also disclosed that his defection was largely because he is a progressive.

The 13 Lawmakers who are still loyal to former speaker Akindele declared that the faction was not bothered about the defection.

