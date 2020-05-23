Another Popular Nollywood Actor Dies

Another Nollywood actor, Femi Oyewumi Aka Laditi , is dead. He was aged 51.

According to reports, it was disclosed that he was suffering from chronic back pain and he died on his way to the hospital.

The younger brother, Prince Kehinde Adegoke Oyewumi, who confirmed the news of his death in a Facebook post, stated: “Eniba magbe ko bami daro aro, eniba maluko ko bami daro osun,………”Eniba mo boda mi, Omo’ba Femi Oyewumi (Laditi ) kowa bami sedaro enimi. Sunre o, omo Ajagungbade onidugbe. Good Knight.”

It means: “Anyone that I wish to stay in the morning, may anyone who wants me to sleep in osun,………”whoever knows my motorcycle, my loved ones, I wish him well, help me sleep well. Rest in peace, the son of ajagungbade, onidugbe. Good night.”