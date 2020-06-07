W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Anthony Joshua Backs Anti-Racism Protest, Cautions Against Rioting, Violence

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Sunday, June 7th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has cautioned anti-racist protesters to remain law abiding as pursue their quest for justice for George Floyd.

Anthony Joshua, who joined the protesters from his Watford community at a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday, stated this in his Instagram account.

He wrote: “We need to speak out in peaceful demonstrations – just like today, so well-done Watford.

“We must not use a demonstration for selfish motives and turn it into rioting and looting.”

He also talked about the need to condemn the killings of blacks.

He added: “We can no longer sit back and remain silent on these senseless, unlawful killings and sly racism on another human being – based on what? Only their skin colour.”

