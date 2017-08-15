Anti-Buhari Protest: Charley Boy Escapes Attack from Pro-Buhari Crowd

Photo caption: Charles Oputa aka Charley Boy

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The anti-Buhari protest which started last week in Abuja and tagged #Our Mumu Don Du took a dangerous dimension Tuesday as its convener – Charles Oputa aka CharleyBoy escaped by whiskers from being lynched by an pro-Buhari angry mob in Wuse market FCT.

CharleyBoy reportedly got more than what he had bargained for as he and his co-protesters were chased by the angry mob, believed to be traders in the market and who intended to attack him over the protest they considered offensive.

The popular musician was however shielded by the security operatives, who monitored the protest to avoid breakdown of law and order. He eventually managed to escape the attack by the mob.

The police were said to use tear gas to scare the mob away.

CharleyBoy had expected to receive overwhelming support from the traders in the big and mostly patronized market in the FCT.

After successively rescuing him, the security men returned to the market, shot the tear gas to scare the mob and immediately remove Charly Boy’s vehicle which he brought to the market.

The protest which has been on in Abuja within the last one week has been countered by the pro-Buhari public procession.

CharleyBoy’s protest main theme is the demand that President Muhammadu Buhari who has been on medical vacation in London for over three months should either return to the country or resign.

President Buhari’s long stay in London has attracted diverse views from Nigerians of different callings.

While the oppositions and some civil right activists are kicking against the President’s continuous absence, Human Rights Lawyers such as Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), argued that the Nigerian Constitution is not categorical with regards to the permitted number of days a sitting President can stay away from his office owing to poor health or any other exceptional factor.

It would also be recalled that another human right Lawyer Festus Keyamo (SAN) said last week on his tweeter handle that he would not be part of a protest against a President who is on a sick bed.

