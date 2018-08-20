Anxiety in Anambra Community As 2 Electrocuted

From Ignatius Okpara

ANAMBRA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Total confusion and tension permeated last weekend in Uruoji Community, in Ogidi, Idemili North Council Area of Anambra state, South- East Nigeria, as the only son of a family and one unidentified person were electrocuted while trying to fix fallen television antenna pole in a public viewing centre in the locality.

AFRICAN EXAMINER gathered that the ugly incident happened along the Onitsha-Ogidi-Awka old road.

Residents of the Community, trooped out in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the two lifeless bodies of the victims at the viewing centre, owned by one of the victims – son.

The deceased was said to be fixing the fallen pole in preparation for an English premier league football match fixture so as not to disappoint his customers, when he met his untimely death.

A Source who craved anonymity told newsmen that the Centre owner was fixing the antenna with the help of a customer, who had just finished his Post- Primary School Certificate Examination, when the pole reportedly touched a high-tension wire and both got electrocuted instantly.

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, for Ogidi, Mr. Mark Ijarafu, who confirmed the incident, said, “we are on the ground, planning to deposit the corpses at Iyi-Enu Mission hospital morgue, Ogidi”

He however advised club centre owners and members of the public to always be extremely careful when handing electrical appliances, describing the disaster as quite unfortunate.

Please follow and like us: